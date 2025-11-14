Kenyattah Black & Makeba Mooncycle Reignite Populayshun clique Spirit on ‘The Origin’

“The Origin” feels like a ceremonial opening—exactly the type of introduction you’d expect from a project carrying the Wu-Tang extended family legacy. Kenyattah Black steps in with sharp, coded bars, delivering that rugged Brownsville edge mixed with cosmic language. His verse is packed with imagery, wordplay, and that trademark underground confidence. It’s lyrical, dense, and intentionally layered—like something you’re meant to sit with, not skim through.

Makeba Mooncycle follows with a completely different texture: soulful, spiritual, and rooted in matriarch energy. Her flow is steady and commanding, weaving personal history with Five Percenter teachings, ancestral pride, and the lineage of Populayshun Clique. She adds warmth and clarity to the track while still keeping the cipher sharp.

Shaka Amazulu the 7th’s production leans into that classic dusty underground sound—grimy drums, mystical undertones, and a bounce that feels familiar but elevated. The animated visual adds another dimension with surreal symbols and cosmic references, giving the song more weight and replay value.

Overall, “The Origin” is a strong, intentional first strike for the Populayshun Clique EP—raw bars, deep lineage, and a reminder that this circle still carries a powerful torch for hip-hop’s spiritual and lyrical roots.

Here are the links for the track: