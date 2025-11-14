‘Love N’ Question’ Premieres on YouTube with Lie Detector Dating Series from Type.Set.Brooklyn

Type.Set.Brooklyn has launched Love N’ Question, a short-form YouTube series that flips the dating show genre by putting real couples, ranging from new partners to long-term and married, through lie detector tests to uncover what’s true, what’s hidden, and what still needs to be said. Over eight episodes released every other week, the series combines raw conversation, humor, and unfiltered tension to explore modern relationships, giving viewers a peek into the challenges and truths couples often hide.

The show is hosted by creators Jordyn Lucas and Zeddy Will, both of whom bring authenticity and energy to the series. Lucas, a Twitch streamer, digital creator, and comedian, is known for her charismatic on-camera presence and relatability, while Zeddy Will, a music and social media sensation, infuses the show with humor and cultural fluency. Together, they guide participants through the process, ensuring every moment feels engaging and real.

Type.Set.Brooklyn, launched in May 2025 by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, focuses on long- and short-form content about music, sports, style, and food, highlighting Brooklyn’s values of authenticity, creativity, and hustle. The platform serves as a global extension of the borough’s culture, complementing BK Mag while delivering content with a strong creator-led perspective. By producing culturally relevant projects and amplifying authentic voices, Type.Set.Brooklyn has quickly become a hub for innovative digital storytelling that resonates both locally and internationally.

DeJuan Wilson, Chief Products and Experiences Officer at BSE, said, “Love N’ Question flips the dating genre and brings real voices, real stories, and real emotion to the forefront. Jordyn Lucas and Zeddy Will elevate every moment with authenticity, humor, and cultural fluency, making each episode feel raw, relatable, and real.” Lucas added, “This show strips love down to its rawest form, where words meet evidence,” while Zeddy Will said, “Dating in 2025 is crazy enough, so Love N’ Question is the perfect way to laugh at it, learn from it, and maybe even find a little love.”