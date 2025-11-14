Max B Honors A$AP Yams With Heartfelt Gravesite Visit On Late Artist’s Birthday

Max B marked a powerful moment of remembrance on Nov. 13 as he joined A$AP Yams’ mother at the late visionary’s gravesite in honor of what would have been Yams’ thirty seventh birthday. The visit arrived only days after Max B stepped back into the world following his prison release, creating a meaningful pause in the middle of his return to both freedom and music.

Max B and A$AP Yams’ mother at his gravesite today for Yams’ birthday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C4PeOsbB4i — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 14, 2025

Max B, known to Harlem as Charly Wingate, shared a long and genuine connection with Yams that ran deep through the neighborhood’s creative roots. Before A$AP Mob rose to global success, Yams often credited Max B as one of the forces that shaped the crew’s identity. Max’s signature wavy style, his humor, and his raw storytelling all helped mold the sound and energy that Yams envisioned for the collective, influencing a wave of modern East Coast rap.

While Max B served his sentence, Yams continued to keep his name alive. He supported Max’s catalog on socials and introduced his influence to younger listeners who were just discovering the movement. Photos from the visit show Max B beside Yams’ mother, a moment filled with quiet respect and shared appreciation.