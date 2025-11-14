Meek Mill Drops ‘Indie Pack Vol. 01,’ Launching His Next Independent Era

Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Meek Mill has released Indie Pack Vol. 01, a surprise four-track EP that signals a bold new chapter in his independent career. The project is released through his Dream Chasers imprint and distributed by global music company Stem.

The EP is led by “4TH OF JULY” featuring Fridayy. The track serves as a sequel to their acclaimed collaboration “Proud Of Me,” which earned a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards. Their reunion on the new single highlights the artistic connection the two Philadelphia artists have built over the years. The EP also includes “SAVE YOURSELF,” “HOW FAR WE CAME,” and “FREE SMOKE.”

Indie Pack Vol. 01 lands just ahead of Meek Mill’s hometown show, Meek Mill and Friends, taking place December 5 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The one-night event will feature a lineup of special guests to celebrate Meek’s influential career and deep roots in the city.

As Meek’s first independent project, Indie Pack Vol. 01 represents both creative freedom and a renewed sense of direction. The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms.