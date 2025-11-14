Nigeria Claims Victory at 5th Annual Battle of Jollof in New York City

The 5th Annual Battle of Jollof delivered a packed night of culture, competition, and community at Pier 36 in New York City. Thousands gathered for the high-energy celebration honoring global Black creativity through food, basketball, and music.

Nigeria earned the 2025 Jollof rice title, topping Ghana in a fan favorite cook off between Chef Nana Wilmot and Michelin recognized Chef Ope Amosu. Nigeria swept both the judges and the crowd to secure bragging rights for the year.

The event drew major figures from across the diaspora, including rapper Wale, Bozoma St. John, OG Anunoby, Adem Bona, Arike Ogunbowale, Kiki Iriafen, Chiney Ogwumike, Speedy Morman, Fridayy, King Promise, Tunde Oyeneyin, Julie Adenuga, Rome Flynn, and Brian Lindo. NBA champions Emeka Okafor and Ty Lawson also attended, along with a special appearance by the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

A star-studded celebrity basketball game saw Nigeria defeat Ghana 80 to 74. The night also featured a halftime 1v1 showcase, a DJ battle between Supersmashbroz and DJ RB Nice, and vibrant cultural activations that highlighted the richness of the Black diaspora.

Guests explored dishes representing Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Ethiopia, with Wingstop serving as the official wings partner. Signature cocktails from Tequila Don Julio, Smirnoff, and Crown Royal kept the energy high. Custom bedazzled Tequila Don Julio 1942 and Crown Royal Apple bottles were awarded as MVP trophies.

The annual celebration once again cemented its place as a key cultural moment, blending sports, music, and cuisine to honor heritage while bringing the community together.