Source Exclusive: Kodak Black Drops $YAK Coin and Teases New Music

On November 11, 2025, Kodak Black announced a new chapter in his relationship with fans: $YAK, his own Solana-based Artist Coin created in partnership with Audius, the decentralized music discovery platform and marketplace. The launch positions Kodak among the first major hip-hop artists to build a fan community around blockchain-powered access and ownership. Kodak sat down with The Source to discuss



According to Audius, $YAK holders will unlock unreleased music, track stems, behind-the-scenes material, and other exclusive content that Kodak plans to release on a rolling basis. As part of the debut, he is distributing $YAK coins directly to fans and residents during his annual Kodak Day celebration at the Golden Acres housing project in Pompano Beach, Florida, where he grew up. He will also release an unreleased track available only to $YAK holders on Audius.



A Coin Designed Around Fan Empowerment

In an interview about the project, Kodak says the goal of $YAK goes beyond digital collectibles.



“$YAK ain’t just a coin — it’s ownership,” he explains. “When you rock with me, you should get something back. I want my supporters to eat with me, not just watch from the sidelines. This puts real power in they hands… now they part of the movement for real.”



Killshot, Kodak’s current manager and a key member of the creative team behind $YAK, echoed that sentiment in the official announcement: “The future of music is ownership, and $YAK puts that power in the fans’ hands.”



Audius Co-Founder and CEO Roneil Rumburg praised Kodak’s approach as innovative, noting that he is using the platform’s technology “to unlock special moments for [fans] and build a more meaningful relationship.”



Why Kodak Chose Audius

Kodak says Audius stood out because it allows artists to control their releases more directly.



“Audius been showing love to artists from the start,” he says. “They built something that let us control our music, our drops, and connect straight to the fans without a middleman. They solid in the web3 world, but still understand the culture.”



Audius recently launched a tool that lets artists create their own custom-branded Artist Coins in minutes. Fans who hold them can access exclusive music, private Discord channels, badges, leaderboards, and private messages from artists.



Bringing $YAK Home First

Kodak emphasizes that launching the coin in Pompano Beach is intentional and personal.



“That’s where it all started,” he says. “Pompano raised me, so it only make sense they the first ones to touch $YAK. This coin represents ownership, loyalty, and love for the people that always believed in me.”



Beyond Music: A New Kind of Fan Community

While $YAK offers early music access, Kodak says the project is about expanding what a fan relationship can look like.



“It’s bigger than music,” he explains. “$YAK holders gon’ get access to real moments — studio time, shows, private drops, merch, all that. But I also want to build a space where fans can connect, grow, even make money with me.”



The idea feels surprisingly communal, almost old-school — a digital version of the loyalty ecosystems that hip-hop has built for decades, now supercharged by new technology.



And speaking of technology, Kodak isn’t shy about the other big disruptor in music right now.



On AI’s Role in Hip-Hop

“AI already changing the game,” he says. “Some people scared of it, but I see opportunity. It’s gonna separate the ones who creative for real from the ones just copying the wave. You still need the soul, the pain, the story that can’t be programmed. But if you use AI the right way, it can make everything bigger — marketing, visuals, production. It’s a tool if you smart with it.”



In other words, innovation isn’t replacing authenticity — it’s amplifying it.



New Music on the Horizon

Kodak confirms that new recordings are coming soon, with some reserved exclusively for $YAK holders.



“I stay recording, I got heat stacked up,” he says. “Some of it gon’ drop through $YAK first… I’ma make sure they get the real exclusive drops before the rest of the world even hear it.”

