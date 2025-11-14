Stephen Curry and Under Armour Part Ways as Curry Brand Moves to Independence

Under Armour and Stephen Curry have announced plans to separate Curry Brand from the company, officially ending a partnership that shaped performance innovation and athlete-driven storytelling for more than ten years. The move allows Under Armour to focus on expanding its core brand while Curry Brand transitions to full independence.
As part of the separation, Under Armour will still release the Curry 13 in February 2026 as scheduled, marking the final Curry Brand x Under Armour sneaker. Additional colorways and apparel collections will roll out through October 2026.
Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO of Under Armour, praised Curry’s leadership, noting that the NBA star evolved far beyond the role of ambassador. Plank highlighted the brand’s credibility and community impact as key achievements of their collaboration, calling the transition a strategic step for both sides.
Launched in 2020, Curry Brand blended performance innovation with deep community investment, particularly in underserved youth basketball programs. Through the partnership, Under Armour expanded its Project Rampart initiative to Oakland and will continue supporting those efforts.
Curry expressed gratitude for Under Armour’s early belief in his vision, emphasizing that the mission behind Curry Brand remains unchanged. He said the brand successfully uplifted kids, communities, and the game of basketball over the past five years and that its independent future will allow for even greater growth.
Plank added that the separation gives both parties room to excel: Under Armour will concentrate on performance product, while Curry Brand gains the autonomy to shape its next chapter.