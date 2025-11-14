Summer Walker Releases ‘Finally Over It,’ Completing Her Transformative R&B Trilogy

Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker has officially released her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, now available on all platforms. The project arrives via LVRN and Interscope Records and closes the trilogy that began with 2019’s Over It and continued with 2021’s Still Over It. The release comes as her song “Heart Of A Woman” earns two Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Considered the most liberated era of her career, the album highlights her evolution as both a woman and an artist. It follows weeks of viral momentum that included a ’90s-inspired hotline commercial, blurred digital covers across DSPs, and a playful lie detector test that confirmed fan theories about featured guests. Summer also launched the Finally Over It escape room in Atlanta and sent a themed dump truck around the city to collect items from fans’ ex-boyfriends.

Earlier this week, she revealed the album’s collaborators with a wedding reception-themed seating chart and video. Featured names include Chris Brown, Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Bryson Tiller, Teddy Swims, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Brent Faiyaz, 21 Savage, Anderson Paak, The Dream, Jeremih, Troy Taylor, Bryan Michael Cox, Nineteen85, Ant Clemons, Jean Baptiste, and more.

Structured as a dual disc experience, the album is divided into For Better and For Worse. The project explores the highs, lows, and lessons of love while offering an unfiltered look at modern relationships. For Better leans into clarity and self-worth, for Worse imagines a world where luxury replaces intimacy. Across 18 tracks, Summer weighs her choices and closes one of R&B’s most compelling trilogies with confidence.

Alongside the album, she released the official video for FMT directed by Child. Set in a quiet, spiritual landscape, the visual opens with Summer in a bath as an elder speaks to her about ancestry, healing, and release. Ahead of the album, Summer shared on Instagram that she has reached emotional clarity, writing that she is ready to live freely and embrace happiness.