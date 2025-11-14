Today In Hip Hop History: 3rd Bass Dropped Their Debut LP ‘The Cactus Album’ 36 Years Ago

On this date in 1989, Brooklyn’s own Pete Nice from Bed-Stuy teamed up with Far Rockaway lyricist MC Serch and DJ Richie Rich to drop 3rd Bass’ debut album, The Cactus Album, on the Def Jam/Columbia imprint.

Produced primarily by Sam Sever, with contributions from Pete Nice, MC Serch, Prince Paul, and the Bomb Squad, the project stood out for its kaleidoscopic sound and creative depth. With more tracks than any other hip hop release that year, The Cactus Album became one of the most talked-about LPs of 1989—an impressive feat for two white MCs carving a respected lane in hip hop’s Golden Era.

Standout records included the lead single “Steppin’ to the A.M.,” the Brooklyn anthem “Brooklyn-Queens,” and “The Gas Face,” produced by Prince Paul and featuring the late MF DOOM, then known as Zev Love X of KMD. The album’s clever use of skits added to its appeal, making it one of the few conceptual hip hop projects of its time, rivaled only by De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising.

Thirty-six years later, The Cactus Album remains a vital piece of Golden Era history—proof that skill, humor, and authenticity can break barriers in any era of the culture.

Salute to Sam Sever, Prince Paul, The Bomb Squad, Pete, Serch, and Rich for this important piece of Hip-Hop history!