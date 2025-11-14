Wale Delivers Vulnerability in New Album ‘everything is a lot.’

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated rapper Wale has released his highly anticipated eighth studio album, everything is a lot., via Def Jam Recordings. The 18-track project is Wale’s most introspective work to date, unpacking mental health, self-discovery, and the complexities of personal growth.

From the opening track “Conundrum,” Wale sets a reflective tone with a stream-of-consciousness flow that captures the tension between ambition and doubt. On “Belly,” he reimagines Soul II Soul’s classic “Back to Life,” blending nostalgic R&B with modern themes of family, fame, and responsibility.

The project expands globally with “YSF,” featuring Nigerian stars Seyi Vibez and Teni the Entertainer, offering a seamless fusion of Afrobeat rhythm and Wale’s poetic lyricism. Nigerian collaborators Odumodublvck and Odeal also appear on “Big Head” and “City On Fire,” reinforcing the album’s cross continental sound and connection to Wale’s roots.

Wale honors R&B’s legacy with “Watching Us,” featuring 2025 Best New Artist nominee Leon Thomas, and “Survive,” which includes Ty Dolla Sign and rapper Nino Paid. The album concludes with “Lonely” featuring Shaboozey, a stripped-back meditation on isolation and the search for peace.

Explaining the meaning behind the title, Wale says, “I called it everything is a lot. because that is how life feels sometimes. But in the madness, there is meaning. This project follows me as I find peace in the noise and remind myself that heaviness is part of growth.”

With everything is a lot., Wale reinforces his reputation as one of hip hop’s most thoughtful voices. The album bridges cultures, honors his Nigerian heritage and D.C. foundation, and offers a deeply human reflection on evolution and resilience.