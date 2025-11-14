YG Drops Red Bull Freestyle With Lyrical Shots Aimed At Offset

YG shook up rap conversations this week with a fiery appearance on the Red Bull Spiral Cypher, where he unleashed a pointed line aimed at Offset while referencing Saweetie and Cardi B in the process. The Compton rapper stepped into the room alongside Jay Rock and Mozzy, setting the tone by repeatedly calling out the word Smoke as the trio prepared to deliver their verses.

From there, YG wasted no time cutting into his target. His verse included, “Get yo tooth hit telling all them lies. You n***** funny on the internet you n***** plies. The devil tried to break me but I thrived. The opps tried to take me but I survived and now all my b****** looking like dimes. And n***** roll outs looking like mines. Offset the rims so you know I am doing fine. Stefon digging in some s*** from behind. I am really that gangsta you n***** rap about. I keep fire on me I am with the clap it out.”

This moment added another chapter to a growing trend of artists using the Spiral Cypher platform to air out tensions. Joey Bada$$ recently used the same stage to call out issues with various West Coast voices during a session with Ab Soul and Big Sean. Until now, any conflict between YG and Offset had not been publicly acknowledged.

Offset has maintained that he never had an intimate connection with Saweetie. She previously shared a long term relationship with Quavo, while she and YG dated throughout 2023 before ending things in early 2024.

At this point none of the names referenced in YG’s verse have responded on socials. Offset and Cardi B continue their legal process as they work to finalize their divorce. Recent reports also confirmed that Cardi B and Steffon Diggs are expecting a son.

The full Red Bull Spiral Cypher session is now available on YouTube.