Happy Heavenly Birthday Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Top Five Most Memorable ODB Moments

On this day in Hip Hop history, we celebrate the birth of one of the culture’s brightest and most unforgettable figures, the late and great Russell Jones, known to the world as Ol Dirty Bastard. Had he lived to see this day, the founding spirit of the Wu Tang Clan would have been fifty six years old.

To Hip Hop, Dirt Dog was far more than an emcee. He was a living spark of the culture, a raw and untamed presence who carried the soul of the streets in everything he did. His character never bent to fame or industry pressure. Those close to him always said that he remained exactly who he was from start to finish. Ol Dirty was the type of man who would help an elderly woman cross the street, then tell a wild story on the other side, switching from charm to chaos in the blink of an eye. He was a noble rebel, a righteous sinner, and a cultural force whose presence still echoes through Hip Hop.

In honor of his fifty sixth degree day, we have gathered a top five list of some of Big Baby Jesus most outrageous and memorable moments. And these are only a few from a life filled with stories that could fill volumes.

Performing as a Fugitive of Justice

In the fall of 2000, ODB was facing two charges for drug possession and had two separate warrants out for his arrest. This didn’t case The Specialist to lose any sleep. He, in fact, took the stage at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York performing exactly one verse before having to flee the scene. He even gave his fans a warning before gracing the mic saying, “I can’t stay on the stage too long tonight—the cops is after me.”

Taking a Limo to Pick Up Food Stamps

Who wouldn’t take advantage of the opportunity to pick up a government assistance check-in style, not ODB. In an MTV News interview, OL’ Dirty takes MTV and the viewers at home on a unique ride down to the welfare office in a fully-loaded stretch limo. If that wasn’t good enough, ODB’s response when asked why he is so blatantly making a mockery of the welfare system he responds, “[They] owe me 40 acres and a mule anyway.” Touche, Dirt Dog, touche.

Interrupting a Grammy Acceptance Speech

In 1998, way before Kanye embarrassed Taylor Swift on the VMA stage, ODB took to the stage to voice his opinion on Wu-Tang losing Best Rap Album to Puff Daddy & The Family’s No Way Out. Unfortunately for some, OBD didn’t make it on stage until Shawn Colvin was on stage making his acceptance speech for winning Song of the Year, much after the after Diddy was awarded his Grammy. In a few short moments, ODB expressed his frustration by saying,

“I went and bought me an outfit today that costed me a lot of money today because I figured Wu-Tang was going to win. I don’t know how y’all see it, but when to comes it to the children, Wu-Tang is for the children. We teach the children. Puffy is good, but Wu-Tang is the best. I want you to know that this is ODB, and I love you all.”

Giving an Interview for the Children with No Shoes on Outside

In one of his best interviews, ODB goes on a rant about being only for the children on the streets of Brooklyn, while barefoot. At first glance, it may seem strange, but if you think about it, the prophets of old were more than likely shoe-less. Trying to picture Jesus speaking to his disciples in a pair of crisp white Air Force Ones just isn’t right, maybe Big Baby was on to something.