Today in Hip-Hop History: Method Man Dropped His Debut Album ‘Tical’ 31 Years Ago

On this day in Hip Hop history, Method Man stepped out on his own with the release of his debut solo album Tical. Following RZA’s vision for total industry takeover, Meth became the first Wu Tang member to drop a solo project after the explosive success of the group’s landmark debut Enter the Wu Tang Thirty Six Chambers. In those early years, Method Man had already grown into the public face of the Clan. His larger than life personality, raspy charm, and unmatched delivery made fans gravitate toward him from the moment Protect Ya Neck introduced the world to the name Method Man on its B side.

Tical dug deeper into the grim, shadowy style first previewed on Thirty Six Chambers. On this album, Method Man sharpened himself into a dark antihero, a slick talking figure who stalked wack rappers and industry pretenders. It served as a violent and theatrical introduction to one of the most unpredictable members of the Clan, second only to Ol Dirty Bastard in raw personality.

RZA produced nearly the entire album, which critics often described as a two man show. As the architect of the Wu, RZA crafted a specific sound for each member, and Meths sound was the most cinematic. His verses played out like scenes from his favorite Kung Fu flicks, full of crime bosses, master villains, and grim Shaolin energy. Beyond the character work, the lyricism on Tical remains standout. Method Man dances across the beat with synonyms, metaphors, and a flow that hits every pocket with precision, creating a gritty symphony that only Shaolin could produce.

Commercially, Tical was a major success and added more fuel to the fire surrounding the Clan. The album reached number four on the Billboard two hundred and number one on the Top R and B and Hip Hop chart, eventually selling more than one million copies within its first year. It helped launch a historic run of solo albums that kept RZA’s five year plan alive and pushed Wu Tang closer to their goal of becoming the greatest rap group of all time.