On this date thirty nine years ago, Adam Horowitz known as Ad Rock, Adam Yauch known as MCA, and Michael Diamond known as Mike D released their sophomore album Licensed To Ill on the Def Jam imprint through Columbia Records.

Following the success of LL Cool J and his Radio album and the momentum created by the cult classic film Krush Groove, Def Jam co founder Russell Simmons took a bold risk with the Beastie Boys, a trio that blended punk energy with raw hip hop attitude. The direction was unconventional for the label at the time, but it would prove to be historic. The original title of the album was Dont Be A Faggot, but Columbia Records insisted on a change due to the offensive nature of the name.

Licensed To Ill went on to become one of the most celebrated albums in the culture and was honored by The Source Magazine as one of the “Top One Hundred Best Albums”, receiving the rare five mic rating. The project earned the Beastie Boys a platinum plaque in less than six months, powered by now classic singles such as “Brass Monkey”, “No Sleep Til Brooklyn”, “Hold It Now Hit It”, and the storytelling favorite “Paul Revere”.

The album became a defining moment for the group and for Def Jam, proving that the label’s reach extended far beyond traditional expectations and that the culture was expanding faster than anyone imagined.

In the year twenty twelve, MCA passed away after a battle with cancer, a loss that sent shockwaves through the music community. His passing sparked a renewed appreciation for Licensed To Ill and the groundbreaking legacy the Beastie Boys created together.

Salute to Def Jam, Russell Simmons, Ad Rock, Mike D, and the everlasting legacy of MCA for crafting a classic that continues to influence and inspire nearly four decades later.