Today in Hip Hop History: MF DOOM Dropped His Fifth LP ‘MM…FOOD’ 21 Years Ago

On this date in the year 2004, the late and legendary MF DOOM delivered his fifth full length studio album MM..FOOD. Released through the independent Rhymesayers Entertainment imprint, the project pulled from earlier material recorded under the Madvillain name while standing on its own as one of DOOM’s most inventive records.

True to his comic book persona and masked mystique, DOOM filled the album with classic samples from vintage superhero cartoons including Fantastic Four, Spiderman, and Superman. The result was a sound that blended childhood nostalgia with razor sharp lyricism and offbeat production choices that only DOOM could weave together.

The majority of the production came from DOOM himself, with Count Bass D and Madlib contributing on just two of the album’s fifteen tracks. Standouts on the project include the fan favorite Hoe Cakes, the dark and melodic Guinnesses featuring Empress StaHHr and 4ize, and the psychedelic Fig Leaf Bi Carbonate.

MM..FOOD remains one of the most beloved releases in DOOM’s catalog, a record that captures his wit, creativity, and unmatched ear for sound design. Salute to MF DOOM and everyone who helped bring this timeless project to life.