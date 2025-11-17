Boosie Badazz Criticizes Diddy for Dropping to His Knees in Court

Boosie Badazz is a vocal supporter of Diddy and has revealed he was not a fan of the jailed mogul dropping to his knees in court. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Diddy needed to man up, not cry, and be “chin up, chest out” as the verdict was being read.

Boosie said he’s mad at diddy because he was crying under the table after the verdict 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4sKsRoNrAw — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Diddy will remain behind bars longer than expected after officials claim a violation of phone rules. PEOPLE reports that his projected release date has now been moved to June 4, 2028.

The music mogul is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. According to internal accounts, staff accused him of possessing a homemade alcoholic drink said to be created from a mix of Fanta soda, sugar, and apples that had been left to ferment for two weeks. After the discovery, officials briefly considered transferring him to another housing unit before deciding he would remain where he is.

Diddy’s team insists these reports are inaccurate. “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” his representative stated. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

The spokesperson went on to note, “This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix. And unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”