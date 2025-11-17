Drake Shuts Down Longstanding Rumor About Movie Theater Incident

Drake is putting an end to a decade-old rumor suggesting he was urinated on during a movie theater incident involving an associate of T.I. The story, which has circulated in Hip Hop circles for years, resurfaced during a recent taping of the We Love Hip Hop podcast. One of the hosts referenced the claim, asking, “Didn’t a man piss on Drake?”

The speculation stems from a long-repeated tale alleging that a drunk man accidentally hit Drake with urine during a film premiere. Despite the rumor’s longevity, the rapper has rarely addressed it publicly.

This time, Drake jumped directly into the comments to shut everything down. “Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don’t have s**t to say to get their interviews watched,” he wrote.

Drake denies the old rumors that T.I.'s friend allegedly urinated on him:



“Nuh man never pissed on me in my life” pic.twitter.com/Ke4gTclNHo — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 14, 2025

His response quickly circulated across social media, with fans noting that the star rarely comments on old gossip. The original rumor has been mentioned in interviews and even referenced in older diss tracks, fueling its persistence within rap culture.

Drake’s clarification puts a definitive stamp on the situation and signals that he is ready to move past the lingering chatter.