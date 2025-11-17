Fetty Wap’s Prison Release Moved Up Again, Now Set for December 2026

Fetty Wap will be coming home sooner than expected. The rapper, best known for his breakout hit “Trap Queen,” has had his release date from prison moved up for the second time this year, according to Us Weekly.

The artist, born Willie Maxwell II, was initially set to be released on March 13, 2027. In September, records showed his release had been shifted to January 8, 2027. New federal updates confirmed on Friday, November 14, reveal another adjustment. Maxwell is now scheduled for release on December 8, 2026, which means he will be home in time to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons list Maxwell as currently housed at FCI Sandstone, a low-security federal facility in Minnesota. He has been incarcerated since his October 2021 arrest on federal drug trafficking charges.

Despite his incarceration, Fetty continues to make waves from inside. A new photo of the rapper recently surfaced online, showing him posing confidently for the camera in prison attire. The image was accompanied by a heartfelt message: “Free you brother ❤️🤞 we miss you and love you #KZ.” The snapshot quickly made the rounds among fans, many of whom continue to rally behind him and call for his release.