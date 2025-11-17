Ice Spice Joins ‘SpongeBob’ Universe With First Ever Voice Role and New Original Song

Ice Spice is expanding her creative reach this winter with her debut in animation. Nearly three years after dropping her hit Bikini Bottom, she is now part of The SpongeBob Movie Search for SquarePants, arriving in theaters on December 19 through Paramount Pictures. Fans got their first glimpse of her character after Billboard released an exclusive preview on November 17. The clip shows an animated Ice Spice, complete with her signature bright orange curls, delivering a sharp one-liner in her Bronx voice: “Do not make me call security.”

Ice Spice shared that joining a SpongeBob project feels like something she brought into reality through intention. In a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film directed by Derek Drymon, she said she truly believes she manifested the moment. She added that stepping into voice acting pushed her in new ways. “I think I manifested this,” she explained. “It was a challenge, but it was really fun, new and different. I never did anything like this.”

She appears alongside a cast that includes Regina Hall, Sherry Cola, Arturo Castro, and George Lopez. Ice Spice also contributed original music to the film. Her new track Big Guy produced by longtime collaborator RIOTUSA, was released last week and serves as a playful and family-friendly addition to the soundtrack. Reflecting on the opportunity, she said, “Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me. It is crazy to see my music in a movie that has been part of so many people’s childhoods including mine.”

This voice role is just one part of her growing presence in film. Earlier this year she appeared in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest with Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, marking her official entry into the acting space and further expanding her influence beyond music.