Max B’s Brooklyn Homecoming Show Sells Out Two Nights

Max B’s return to the stage is already proving monumental. His upcoming two-night “Return of the Wave” takeover at the Brooklyn Paramount sold out in hours, signaling one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent hip hop memory.

The second show officially sold out in less than 10 hours!



Back-to-back legendary nights with over 6000 tickets sold🚨



The Return of the Wave Homecoming Show January 17th + 18th see you soon OWWW 🌊 pic.twitter.com/eYSPk0vXWG — Max B (@MaxBiggavelli) November 15, 2025

Fresh off his release on November 9, 2025, the Harlem legend wasted no time setting the tone for his next chapter. His first major announcement was a live comeback at the historic Paramount, marking his official return to the culture after more than 15 years away. The first show, scheduled for January 17, 2026, was gone almost immediately. Max B added a second date for January 18, but it disappeared just as fast.

He celebrated the news on X, posting, “The second show officially sold out in less than 10 hours. Back to back legendary nights with over six thousand tickets sold. The Return of the Wave Homecoming Show January seventeenth and eighteenth see you soon OWWW.”

The announcement sent excitement across social media as fans celebrated his long-awaited resurgence. Max B’s release has remained a major trending conversation, and these concerts represent far more than a performance. They symbolize a fresh start after a long break that never diminished his impact.

His wavy melodic sound helped define a generation of New York rap, influencing countless artists even while he was away. Supporters kept his music alive, and younger stars consistently pointed to him as a blueprint. Now free and stepping back onto the stage, Max B is returning to a world that always kept the Wave alive.