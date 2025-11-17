Roc Nation Distribution Launches Advanced Dashboard to Empower Independent Artists

Roc Nation Distribution has unveiled a cutting-edge dashboard that gives independent artists unprecedented control over their music, fan engagement, and earnings. The new platform centralizes tools, analytics, and services to help artists expand their global reach, strengthen their fanbases, and unlock new business opportunities.

The personalized dashboard delivers a wide range of features, including real-time streaming analytics, audience insights, access to social media data, publishing administration, royalty payments, motion artwork uploads, and seamless distribution to more than 200 platforms. Artists face no upfront costs or subscription fees, retain ownership of their masters, and keep 85 percent of their earnings.

Independent artists can now sign up and distribute music directly through the dashboard. Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini called the platform a significant step forward. “It is a one stop shop that will enable artists to receive a holistic understanding of their followers so they can build impactful strategies and broaden their music’s reach without financial barriers,” Santini said.

The dashboard analyzes real-time trends from Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and more. Artists can explore audience demographics, track mentions and hashtags, evaluate social sentiment, identify influencer alignment, and measure brand affinity.

The platform also simplifies payments, offering automatic deposits and built-in revenue splitting tools for collaborators and producers. Artists can store contributor information, save progress on releases and manage tight deadlines for EPs and albums.

Developed in partnership with renowned design and technology studio Linked by Air, the platform blends user-focused design with robust data tools. “The platform connects art and commerce,” said co founder Dan Michaelson.

Artists including Clipse, Rapsody, Flau’jae, Yailin La Mas Viral, The LOX, SAINt JHN, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Jay Electronica and Bootsy Collins will have access to the new dashboard. The announcement follows Clipse’s five Grammy nominations and Rapsody’s first Grammy win earlier this year.