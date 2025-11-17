Rory Farrell Vanishes From X After Old Alleged Anti Black Posts Ignite Online Uproar

Well, this happened. Rory Farrell, well known from the Rory and Mal podcast, appears to have removed his X account after a wave of criticism erupted over resurfaced posts that users claimed contained anti Black comments. Many of the posts circulating online targeted Black women, including high-profile names such as Rihanna and Beyoncé. As conversations intensified on social media, Rory attempted to address the situation by joining an X Spaces discussion, but it only escalated the tension.

And get this …

The space quickly filled with hip hop fans, journalists, and cultural commentators who challenged Rory about the resurfaced posts and his tone. His responses, described by many listeners as sarcastic, led to even more questions about his relationship to Black culture and the audience he speaks to. His co-hosts, Mal and Demarius, joined the conversation and tried to offer support, but their efforts did little to change the mood.

Now, one would think the exchange reached a breaking point when a woman in the space described Rory’s tone as violent. Rory responded, “I could not agree more with everything that you said. My point the entire time has been saying I am not apologizing for anyone that has said that I have called Black women ugly or roaches. That is all I have said. I apologize for everything else. Do not ever say I have called Black woman ugly or roaches or anything that y’all have been trying to put on me because I never said that.”

The timing of the uproar added even more fuel to the discussion. With his past posts now resurfacing, the narrative surrounding him has shifted from music conversations to questions of accountability. He is not the only public figure dealing with old content being brought back into focus. Kayla Nicole is also experiencing renewed scrutiny of past statements as social users expand the conversation.

Let’s see how this plays out in the world of cancel culture—wild times.