Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 as His Next Film

Ryan Coogler has officially confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be his next film, securing his continued creative leadership over Marvel’s acclaimed Wakanda franchise. The filmmaker shared the update during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event, marking the first public confirmation of his return to the director’s chair.

Ryan Coogler confirms ‘Black Panther 3’ is his next film #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/15OH9hpMPY — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 15, 2025

Coogler explained that he usually avoids revealing early project details, but made an exception. “If it was anybody but you, I would say I can neither confirm or deny. But we are working on it hard. Yeah, it is the next movie,” he said.

While plot details and casting remain under wraps, Coogler’s confirmation provides clarity at a time when many Marvel projects are undergoing scheduling shifts. Fans can now look forward to a more structured continuation for the beloved series.