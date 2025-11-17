Film Hip Hop Film and Movie News Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 as His Next Film

November 17, 2025
Shawn Grant
ryan coogler premier 10 26 22 hpMain 20221026 222126 16x9 992

Ryan Coogler has officially confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be his next film, securing his continued creative leadership over Marvel’s acclaimed Wakanda franchise. The filmmaker shared the update during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event, marking the first public confirmation of his return to the director’s chair.

Coogler explained that he usually avoids revealing early project details, but made an exception. “If it was anybody but you, I would say I can neither confirm or deny. But we are working on it hard. Yeah, it is the next movie,” he said.

While plot details and casting remain under wraps, Coogler’s confirmation provides clarity at a time when many Marvel projects are undergoing scheduling shifts. Fans can now look forward to a more structured continuation for the beloved series.