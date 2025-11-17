Tory Lanez Hit With Court Penalty After Refusing To Cooperate In Deposition

Another day, another lawsuit development connected to Megan Thee Stallion, and this time it comes with new consequences for Tory Lanez. A federal judge ruled that Lanez obstructed Megan’s attempt to depose him in her defamation and cyberstalking suit against YouTube commentator Milagro Gramz. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found in contempt after he repeatedly refused to answer routine questions during his third jailhouse deposition.

United States Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid ordered Peterson to pay twenty thousand dollars to Megan’s legal team as a penalty for what she described as deliberate obstruction. The ruling, filed Sunday, also included sanctions for Peterson’s attorney, Crystal Morgan.

This decision arrived as jury selection began in Megan’s lawsuit against Gramz, whose legal name is Milagro Cooper. Judge Reid stated that Peterson’s behavior at the Friday deposition was confrontational from the outset. According to her notes, he opened the session by asking what would happen if he refused to answer questions, and after being warned about potential penalties, he reportedly said, “Whatever the fines are, I will pay them. I am a millionaire. I do not care.” The judge wrote that he later walked out of the room and accused Megan’s attorney of lying, telling him to calm down.

Throughout the deposition, Peterson declined to respond to key questions, including how he met Gramz and whether they communicated through direct messages, texts, or the Gram. Because of his refusal, Judge Reid recommended that jurors be told that Peterson had a proper opportunity to testify and chose not to answer before ending the session.

This is not Peterson’s first penalty for lack of cooperation. Earlier this year he was ordered to cover Megan’s legal fees after acting combative and claiming not to recall basic facts during an April deposition. That appearance marked the first time he had been questioned under oath since being accused of shooting Megan in Los Angeles with a semi automatic firearm. Peterson is currently serving a ten year sentence for that assault. Megan sought this latest deposition as part of her claim that Cooper spread harmful and hateful rumors while acting as Peterson’s paid representative online.