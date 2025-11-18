Celebrities Pack John Cena’s Final Monday Night Raw in New York City

Stars turned out in a big way for John Cena’s last Monday Night Raw, gathering at the Netflix x WWE Bodega in New York City to celebrate the wrestling icon.

Eric André, Brandon Marshall, Gabriel Iglesias, Sam Jay, AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Kid Mero, and Chris Bauer were among the notable names in attendance. Players from the Philadelphia Eagles, including Cooper Dejean and Dom Disandro, as well as New York Giants standouts Cam Skattebo and Abdul Carter, also showed up to honor Cena’s milestone night.

The event served as a star-powered send-off for one of WWE’s most recognizable figures as he closed out his final Raw appearance in front of a packed and energetic crowd.