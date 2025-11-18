Diddy Hit With New Sexual Battery Investigation

Another day, another lawsuit development involving Diddy, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened a new sexual battery investigation into the music mogul. The update arrived on Monday, November seventeen, adding another layer to his mounting legal challenges while he serves a four-year federal sentence for prostitution related convictions. He was transferred to Fort Dix in October, where his mugshot spread quickly across social media.

NBC News reports that a male music producer and publicist told police he was invited to a photo shoot at a Los Angeles warehouse in 2020. His name is withheld in the police documents. According to the report, the man alleges that once he arrived, Sean Combs exposed himself and began masturbating before telling him to assist. He also claims Combs threw a dirty shirt at him. The accuser said he kept quiet for years because he felt ashamed, but eventually filed a report with police in Largo, Florida, on September twenty.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that it received the Florida report on Friday and has now launched its own investigation. Combs’s attorney did not respond to the Associated Press for comment.

The documents include an additional allegation from March 2021. In that account, the accuser says two men placed something over his head before Combs entered the room and called him a snitch. NBC News reports that authorities also documented this incident.

Combs was convicted in July for transporting girlfriends and male sex workers across the country for drug-fueled sexual encounters, an activity that prosecutors said spanned many years. He was acquitted of more severe charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, which could have carried life sentences.

Diddy was initially scheduled for release in May 2028, but Page Six recently reported that the date has been adjusted to June 2028. While serving his sentence, he is eligible for reductions through rehabilitation and substance abuse programs. Reports from Fort Dix indicate he is working in the prison chapel and participating in an intensive recovery program as the latest investigation into him begins unfolding.