EA SPORTS Madden NFL Cast Returns on Peacock for Thanksgiving Primetime

EA SPORTS officially announced the return of the Madden NFL Cast during the NBC broadcast of the Lions vs. Eagles game, confirming that the enhanced viewing experience will stream exclusively on Peacock this Thanksgiving. The second edition of the MaddenCast moves into primetime as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET.
A collaboration between EA SPORTS, NBC, Peacock, the NFL and Genius Sports, this year’s MaddenCast blends live game action with Madden NFL ratings, stats and strategic insights. The broadcast team will feature NFL legends Tyrann Mathieu, Chad Ochocinco and Kurt Benkert. Fans will also see a halftime interview with Kay Adams and Madden NFL 26 cover star Saquon Barkley.
The 2025 MaddenCast introduces a new primary viewing angle: the hi sky camera positioned behind the quarterback, reflecting the perspective that Madden gamers know best.
Designed to appeal to both hardcore fans and casual viewers, MaddenCast aims to make the sport more engaging and easier to understand on one of the biggest football days of the year.
When and How to Watch:
Bengals vs. Ravens
Thursday, November 27 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Streaming exclusively on Peacock
Madden Fans Reward:
Viewers can unlock a free reward in Madden NFL 26 by watching MaddenCast, scanning the on screen QR code and redeeming the provided code online.