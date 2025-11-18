In Loving Memory Of Chinx: The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation Invites Families In Need To The Annual Turkey Giveaway This Saturday

The Lionel D Pickens Foundation, representing the estate of the late rapper Chinx, is inviting families from across the city to its annual turkey giveaway drive on Saturday, November twenty second at eleven o clock in the morning. The event will take place at the Food Universe building located at 32 11 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, New York.

This giveaway has become a yearly tradition for the foundation as it continues to honor the spirit of Chinx by giving back to the community he came from. With inflation still affecting grocery prices and the recent government shutdown placing additional pressure on working families, many households are struggling to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal. The foundation hopes to ease some of that burden and bring a sense of joy and relief to families as the holiday season approaches.

Throughout the day, volunteers will distribute free turkeys and other holiday essentials while supplies last. Everything will be handed out on a first come first served basis and no registration is needed. Families are encouraged to arrive early and bring bags or carts to help carry their items home.

The Lionel D Pickens Foundation continues to stand on the values of service, unity, and community strength. By supporting this event, New Yorkers can help uplift families who need it the most and keep Chinx’s commitment to Far Rockaway alive.

To donate, support the cause, or sign up as a volunteer, visit TLDPF.org. Together, the community can ensure that more families enjoy a warm and meaningful Thanksgiving this year.