Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua Set for Heavyweight Showdown in Netflix’s Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day, a global blockbuster boxing event headlined by Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul and former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua. The professional heavyweight bout is scheduled for Friday, December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami and will stream live worldwide on Netflix at no extra cost to subscribers.

The eight-round fight marks the toughest test of Paul’s rapidly rising career. Paul enters the ring at 12-1 with seven knockouts and continues his run as one of the sport’s most-watched figures. Joshua, a two-time unified champion with 25 knockouts and an Olympic gold medal, brings elite experience and immense power to the matchup. Tickets go on sale November 21 at Ticketmaster, with presale access available now at jakevsjoshua.com.

A kickoff press conference will take place on November 21 at Kaseya Center, hosted by Ariel Helwani and streamed on MVP and Netflix Sports’ YouTube channels.

Paul says the fight represents the moment he earns his shot at a world title. Joshua promises to bring “no mercy” and predicts one of the biggest nights of his career. Executives from MVP, Matchroom and Netflix say the event reflects the platform’s commitment to major live spectacles and groundbreaking combat sports moments.

Jake vs. Joshua adds to Netflix’s growing slate of large-scale live sports programming, following the record-breaking Crawford vs. Álvarez bout and its global WWE Raw broadcasts. Undercard details will be announced soon.