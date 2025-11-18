JT Steps In To Support Family Of Slain TikTok Creator Girlalala With Funeral Donation

JT of City Girls has offered meaningful support to the loved ones of Girlalala, a twenty-one-year-old South Florida TikTok creator whose death has shaken the region’s LGBTQ community. The Miami native donated $5,000 toward the family’s funeral expenses, a gesture that quickly drew attention as friends and supporters mourned the young creator.

Girlalala, known for her energetic TikTok posts where she often rapped along to JT’s music, was found shot inside a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Authorities arrested her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte Jr, at the scene. He remains in custody on a first-degree murder charge as detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

While the investigation continues, JT’s donation to the family’s GoFundMe page has become a focal point of public response. The rapper has not released a formal statement, but organizers confirmed the contribution and described it as a heartfelt and unexpected act from an artist their loved one admired deeply.

For many in South Florida, JT’s involvement carries emotional weight. It reflects the connection between local artists and the communities that support them, especially in moments of grief. Friends say Girlalala frequently celebrated JT’s influence in her videos, which helped her build a loyal following across social media. Her excitement when performing JT’s lyrics created a bond that resonated with viewers.

Messages of appreciation have poured in from those close to the young creator, noting that JT’s act of support honors Girlalala’s memory and highlights the need for greater awareness around violence affecting transgender women, who continue to face disproportionate danger across the country.