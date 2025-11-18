Kevin Durant Shows Love For Wale’s New Album During Post Game Shoutout

Kevin Durant used his post-game media time to highlight someone far from the court. The Houston Rockets star took a moment to praise Wale and celebrate the release of the rapper’s new album titled everything is a lot., which marks the eighth full-length project of his career.

When a reporter asked Durant what it meant to see Wale reach another significant moment and why he remains such a loyal supporter, Durant immediately lit up. “I love that question,” he said before offering a thoughtful reflection on their connection and the longevity of Wale’s artistry.

Durant shared that he spoke with Wale recently, referring to him by his first name, Ralph, a sign of how long their relationship has existed. Both come from the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region, a community Durant described as rooted in ambition, discipline, and a constant push to rise above circumstances. That shared foundation shapes the way he sees Wale’s new chapter.

“To see people in this industry, we are all in the entertainment business I feel, sports, music, movies and all that stuff, to see people still have that energy to work on their craft every day. That is who Wale is, he is a craftsman,” Durant said.

He repeated that word several times, connecting Wale’s creative process to the exact repetition and refinement that define elite NBA performance. Just as Durant continues to evolve season after season, he sees Wale sharpening his pen, ideas, and production with the same dedication.

Wale’s new album arrived on November fourteen through Def Jam, ending a four-year break between releases and giving fans another look at the evolution that Durant praised so enthusiastically.