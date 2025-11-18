King Combs Honors Late Mother Kim Porter in Emotional New Video for “Kim”

King Combs has released a powerful and deeply personal music video for “Kim,” a standout track from his recent project NEVER STOP produced by Kanye West. The visual arrives in remembrance of November 15, 2018, the day his mother, Kim Porter, passed away, and captures the emotional weight he has carried since her loss.

The video follows Combs as he runs down an empty road late at night and later sits alone to process his thoughts. It also shows heartfelt moments with his twin sisters in the present day. Actors portray scenes from his childhood, his mother’s younger years and the period when she was pregnant with his sisters, creating a layered narrative that reflects his family’s story through his eyes.

Combs uses the song to open up about how her passing has shaped his mental health and the pressure he feels to be a steady presence for his siblings. The record includes one of his most vulnerable lines yet: “Kim, I love you mama. Things ain’t been the same here without you mama. Since the day I lost you, I feel like I lost it, mama.”