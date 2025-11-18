Live Nation Urban and Student Freedom Initiative Announce Star Studded Lineup for Inaugural HBCU AWAREFEST

Live Nation Urban and Student Freedom Initiative have unveiled the full lineup for the first ever HBCU AWAREFEST, a major new fundraiser dedicated to helping reduce student loan debt for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The festival will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026, and is positioned to become the largest HBCU fundraiser in history.

The event is a partnership between Live Nation Urban, Student Freedom Initiative, the City of Atlanta, and Mayor Andre Dickens. It will feature performances from Jill Scott, John Legend, Common, Jeezy, Earth, Wind, & Fire, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Kirk Franklin, and more. Attendees will also hear remarks from Chris Paul, Robert F. Smith, Angel Reese, Ryan Clark, and other prominent figures. Tickets go on presale November 19 at 10 AM ET, with general sales beginning November 21 at awarefest.org.

Keith Shoates, President and CEO of Student Freedom Initiative, said the organization is building a powerful national movement to end student loan debt for HBCU students. He added that the event’s ambassadors and performers will help spread awareness and drive support to address the racial wealth gap through education.

HBCU AWAREFEST will feature workshops, panel discussions, and live music designed to spark dialogue and inspire action around student debt relief. Proceeds will support the Student Freedom Loan Agreement, an income contingent alternative to Parent PLUS Loans that offers more accessible funding for HBCU students.

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, said the organization remains committed to uplifting Black culture and is proud to work alongside Student Freedom Initiative to create a national coalition of artists, activists, and students working to strengthen HBCU communities.