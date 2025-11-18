NFL Thanksgiving Games to Feature Halftime Shows From Lil Jon and Post Malone

The NFL has revealed its 2025 Thanksgiving Day halftime lineup, bringing three major artists to one of the most-watched television events of the year. On Thursday, November 27, fans will see Jack White, Post Malone, and Lil Jon headline performances during the league’s annual holiday tripleheader.

Detroit native Jack White will take the stage during halftime of the Detroit Lions matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem, and the Lions will highlight a donation initiative with Feeding America. The show is executive produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

At 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, global superstar Post Malone will perform during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His appearance marks the launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, one of the nation’s longest-running holiday fundraisers.

Lil Jon will close out the night when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Grammy-winning artist will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club, while Renée Elise Goldsberry will handle the national anthem.

For the third straight year, the NFL set a Thanksgiving viewership record, averaging 34.2 million viewers across all three games. Thanksgiving halftime performances remain among the largest live music moments in the United States outside the Super Bowl.