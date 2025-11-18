Nicki Minaj to Join U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz in Address on Christian Persecution in Nigeria

Nicki Minaj is set to appear alongside U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz at an upcoming event focused on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. The unexpected collaboration was first reported by Time magazine correspondent Eric Cordellessa and is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18.

The event was arranged by Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who will also deliver remarks. Waltz praised Minaj as “arguably the greatest female recording artist” and called her a “principled individual” who refuses to stay silent in the face of injustice. He added that he is grateful she is using her platform to highlight atrocities impacting Christian communities in Nigeria.

Minaj responded with appreciation for the opportunity. “Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude,” she said. “The Barbz and I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We have been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

Earlier this month, Minaj publicly reacted to comments from Trump about Christianity “facing an existential threat” in Nigeria. She expressed gratitude for religious freedom in the United States and called attention to global religious persecution. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” she wrote. “We do not have to share the same beliefs to respect each other. Numerous countries are affected by this horror and it is dangerous to pretend we do not notice.”

The Tuesday event will outline steps the administration says it is taking to address the crisis, with Minaj and Waltz presenting joint remarks.