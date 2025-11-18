The Hip Hop Museum Launches “1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement” Giving Tuesday Campaign

The Hip Hop Museum is calling on fans worldwide to help build the future home of Hip Hop with its new Giving Tuesday initiative, “1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement.” The 24 hour global donation push will take place on December 2 as the museum continues its journey toward its highly anticipated late 2026 opening along the Harlem River in the Bronx.

The mission is simple: every fan is encouraged to donate one dollar to support the development of Hip Hop’s permanent home. The campaign comes on the heels of a major milestone for the museum. At the 2025 Black Tie Gala, Nas contributed a $1 million donation, which was matched by Resorts World New York City, bringing in $2 million toward the project.

Much more than a physical space, The Hip Hop Museum will honor the culture’s pioneers and innovators across DJing, MCing, dance, entrepreneurship, and activism. It aims to serve as a living archive of Hip Hop’s global impact while inspiring future generations.

Legends including Nas, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Salt of Salt N Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Cassidy, and The D.O.C. will support the Giving Tuesday effort, urging fans to unite behind the movement.

Donations can be made at thhm.org/1dollar.