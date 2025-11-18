Hip Hop Community News

The Hip Hop Museum Launches “1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement” Giving Tuesday Campaign

November 18, 2025
Shawn Grant

The Hip Hop Museum is calling on fans worldwide to help build the future home of Hip Hop with its new Giving Tuesday initiative, “1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement.” The 24 hour global donation push will take place on December 2 as the museum continues its journey toward its highly anticipated late 2026 opening along the Harlem River in the Bronx.

The mission is simple: every fan is encouraged to donate one dollar to support the development of Hip Hop’s permanent home. The campaign comes on the heels of a major milestone for the museum. At the 2025 Black Tie Gala, Nas contributed a $1 million donation, which was matched by Resorts World New York City, bringing in $2 million toward the project.

Much more than a physical space, The Hip Hop Museum will honor the culture’s pioneers and innovators across DJing, MCing, dance, entrepreneurship, and activism. It aims to serve as a living archive of Hip Hop’s global impact while inspiring future generations.

Legends including Nas, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Salt of Salt N Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Cassidy, and The D.O.C. will support the Giving Tuesday effort, urging fans to unite behind the movement.

Donations can be made at thhm.org/1dollar.