The Met Announces “Costume Art” as 2026 Costume Institute Theme

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has revealed “Costume Art” as the theme for its 2026 exhibition. The show will examine the relationship between Western art and fashion, focusing on how both disciplines use the human body as a central point of expression.

The exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, through January 10, 2027, and will be housed in the new 12,000 square foot Condé M. Nast Galleries, the permanent home for future Costume Institute showcases.

As always, the theme will guide the highly anticipated Met Gala, set for May 4, 2026. While the official dress code has not yet been announced, it is expected to align with the exhibition’s focus on the artistic and structural connections between fashion and the human form.

The unveiling of “Costume Art” sets the tone for what is likely to be one of the Costume Institute’s most conceptually rich explorations in recent years.