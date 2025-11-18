Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Tory Lanez Held in Contempt After Refusing to Answer Questions in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

November 18, 2025
Shawn Grant
Trouble for Tory Lanez is continuing. The incarcerated rapper is being held in contempt of court after refusing to answer questions during the deposition for the defamation lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion has filed against Mliago Gramz.

According to Complex, Lanez and lawyer Crystal Morgan entered contempt on Nov. 14. Lanez reportedly answered “Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care” to avoid answering questions. He would go on to call Thee Stallion’s legal team liars before storming out of the room. Lanez also scoffed at the notion of additional jail time for not cooperating.

Morgan was accused of engaging “in lengthy speaking objections, coaching the witness, and continuing to do so after she was requested to stop.”