Trump Tiptoes Around Ye While Addressing Nick Fuentes Dinner Questions

Remember this? Donald Trump chose noticeably careful language this week when reporters asked him about his past dinner with far-right commentator Nick Fuentes. In recalling the 2022 Mar-a-Lago meeting, Trump initially avoided naming Ye, referring to him simply as “somebody” before mentioning him later in his remarks.

Now, who is Nick Fuentes? A quick wiki search will tell you in 30 seconds flat that “Nicholas Joseph Fuentes is an American far-right and white nationalist political commentator, activist, and live streamer.”

But in case you missed it, the exchange occurred as reporters pressed Trump about Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with Fuentes, which reignited scrutiny around Trump’s past interactions with the commentator. When revisiting the dinner, Trump offered a short explanation. “I did not know he was coming, and he was with, as you know, somebody. Kanye. Kanye asked if he could have dinner, and he brought Nick,” he said, according to TMZ. Trump framed the moment as an unplanned visit, emphasizing that he did not invite Fuentes and was unaware he would be there.

When asked whether Carlson should have interviewed Fuentes, Trump distanced himself from the decision. “We have had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson, but you cannot tell him who to interview,” he said. “If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I do not know much about him, but if that is what he wants to do, let him. Ultimately, people have to decide.” His comments stood in contrast to criticism from political figures such as Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who labeled the interview “appalling” on X.

Ye’s past association with Fuentes drew significant attention during his short-lived presidential run, a period overshadowed by a series of antisemitic remarks. More recently, Ye has begun taking public steps to address that period. Earlier this month, he met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, describing the moment as part of a broader effort to take responsibility for the impact of his words. “I was dealing with various issues, including bipolar disorder, and I often neglected the impact of my actions on those around me,” Ye said in a video of their conversation.

Whether his recent attempts at reconciliation shift public sentiment remains to be seen. Still, the renewed attention on Trump’s meeting highlights how both figures continue to navigate the lingering fallout of that era.