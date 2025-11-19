A$AP Rocky Says Acting Is Becoming a Major Focus as He Lands Vanity Fair ‘Hollywood’ Issue Cover

A$AP Rocky is stepping deeper into the world of film as he graces the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, released Tuesday. The Harlem star opened up about his growing passion for acting and why he sees it as a natural extension of his artistic identity.

“Acting is just another component of the great arts,” he told the magazine. “And I’m a Renaissance man. I’ve always had a desire, this innate passion for doing these acting roles.”

As a Harlem rapper mixing street tales with Rick Owens and Raf Simons, A$AP Rocky cultivated a unique persona: flamboyant, insouciant, all clever wordplay and soaring cheekbones. Today, he speaks his own language, tending toward what could be called Rockyisms: affably serious… pic.twitter.com/3q490dMWGZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 18, 2025

Rocky said he learns from every veteran he encounters, including legendary figures like Denzel Washington. “Anytime I’m around an OG, I just soak in game. I would love to be silver and that wise one day myself. And still be handsome.”

Posing alongside Callum Turner, LaKeith Stanfield, Glen Powell and Jeremy Allen White made Rocky feel fully embraced by Hollywood’s rising class. “To be acknowledged and respected as an actor, or just an artist in general, honestly, it was the boys, man,” he said.