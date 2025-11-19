Bryan Michael Cox Sets Record Straight After Usher’s Legal Move Makes Headlines

Another day, another lawsuit. This time the filing involves a restaurant investment connected to Usher, and Bryan Michael Cox is making it clear through his own words that he is not tied to the core allegations at the center of the case. Usher filed the suit in Fulton County seeking one point seven million dollars, and early reports quickly pulled Cox’s name into the conversation. That prompted the Grammy winning songwriter and producer to take to the Gram with a message of clarity, paired with throwback photos of him and the R and B star.

Cox explained that recent events have taught him the importance of greater vigilance when approaching business partnerships. He shared that he is currently caught in what he described as a failed deal that he did not put together. His comments hint that he was brought into an arrangement he did not manage, even though his name circulated heavily as details of the lawsuit emerged. Cox added that he believes both sides will confirm that his involvement was minimal, although he expressed regret that this clarification had not arrived earlier.

In addressing the matter more directly, Cox said his legal team informed him of a lawsuit connected to a company where he holds a passive minority stake. He made it clear that he did not participate in the business transaction that led to the dispute and holds no role in the legal process now underway. By emphasizing that his position was strictly that of a passive investor, Cox drew a firm line between himself and the alleged mismanagement described in Usher’s complaint.