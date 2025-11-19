Drake Leaves Fans Guessing About Serena Williams After Tennis Court Moment With Sexyy Red

Drake and Serena Williams have found themselves back in conversation across socials, thanks to a new round of subtle public moments that many fans believe hint at unresolved energy between the two. The storyline resurfaced earlier this year when Serena appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Some viewers believed her appearance carried an unspoken message, and Drake’s quiet online behavior only added more fuel for observers who enjoy connecting dots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRLvQDajuBJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=424a955c-34b5-4d49-a10b-07e69688334e

The newest moment arrived on the Gram when Drake posted photos of himself with Sexyy Red on a tennis court. His caption read, “I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace.” In the comments section, one user wrote, “Serena Williams upgrade.” Drake placed a like on the remark, which instantly reignited chatter throughout the fan community.

Serena later set the record straight. In a conversation with Time, she dismissed any idea that she had directed shade at the Toronto star. She said, “I would never do that. It is unfortunate that anyone would think so. I have known him for many years and have never harbored negative sentiments toward him.” With that, she removed herself from the rumor cycle entirely.

While fans continue to interpret every move between the two icons, Drake is fully locked into the rollout of his upcoming album titled Iceman. The project is already building momentum with its first three releases titled “What Did I Miss?”, “Which One” featuring Central Cee, and “Dog House” with Yeat and Julia Wolf.