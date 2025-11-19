Eat. Learn. Play. Inspires Joy: Community Unites to Gift Emerson Elementary a Dream Schoolyard

The spirit of community partnership shone brightly at Emerson Elementary this past Friday, as hundreds of volunteers—including Eat. Learn. Play. Co-Founder Ayesha Curry and CEO Chris Helfrich—came together to unveil a stunning, brand-new schoolyard for TK through 5th-grade students.

This vibrant transformation of Emerson Elementary marks the 23rd revitalized schoolyard completed by Eat. Learn. Play. across Oakland, demonstrating the organization’s unwavering commitment to equitable access to play.

From Pavement to Paradise

The massive build day was a collaboration between Eat. Learn. Play., KABOOM!, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), and corporate partners like Workday and Kaiser Permanente. Alongside parents, educators, and community members, volunteers dedicated their time to constructing a space designed specifically with Emerson students in mind.

The finished schoolyard is nothing short of a dream playground. It now features:

Two kid-designed play structures

Two multi-sport courts for basketball and other games

An acrylic half-court complete with soccer goals

Four additional grass-field soccer goals

Nature exploration areas and a renovated garden

An outdoor classroom and a Little Town Library

Vibrant new murals and ground art

The revitalized space moves beyond typical recess areas, offering a rich environment that fosters physical activity, learning, connection, and joy.

A Legacy of Play and Impact

The completion of the Emerson schoolyard caps off a successful year of builds, and it pushes the partnership closer to its ambitious goal of rebuilding 25 schoolyards by the end of the 2025–26 school year.

This strategic investment in Oakland’s youth is already generating immense returns. The 23 schoolyards completed so far are now serving approximately 8,600 students per year, putting thousands on a path toward healthy, active futures. Furthermore, these transformed play spaces are expected to help unlock more than 2 billion minutes of active play over their lifespans.

The success of the day was fueled by incredible volunteer dedication. To date, over 4,500 volunteers have contributed more than 33,000 hours to these builds, proving that when the community comes together, lasting, positive change for the next generation is possible. The Emerson Elementary schoolyard stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when strategic investment meets hands-on volunteerism.

Photo Credit: Noah Graham (@noahgphotos) for Eat. Learn. Play.

