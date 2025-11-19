Fetty Wap’s Release Date Moved Up: Rapper to Be Home by December 2026

Rapper Fetty Wap is scheduled for an earlier release from prison than previously anticipated. Two years ago, the “Trap Queen” artist was sentenced to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.

According to public records, the rapper, known for his signature style and multi-platinum hits, is now set to be released by December 8, 2026.

The updated release date offers a positive change for the artist who was convicted on charges related to his role in a large-scale drug distribution ring. Fans now have a concrete date to look forward to the return of Fetty Wap.