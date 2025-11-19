From Pop Anthem to Beauty Mogul: Lil Mama Launches Long-Awaited Lip Gloss Line

More than fifteen years after her debut single “Lip Gloss” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, rapper Lil Mama is finally making good on her musical promise by launching her long-awaited lip gloss line.

The artist, whose real name is Niatia Kirkland, has teamed up with Vaniteaset Cosmetics to release the “It’s Poppin” Collection, an exclusive line inspired by her iconic 2008 debut album, Voice of the Young People (VYP).

Lil Mama officially announced the line, which has been described as being “in motion” for some time, on the Vaniteaset Cosmetics platform. “things are never late, just in motion 🕓 just because we’re quiet doesn’t mean we’re not working,” the brand shared in a recent post.

The initial launch includes four distinct glosses, each named after a track or theme from her debut era:

Truly in Love: A hot pink shade designed to command attention.

A hot pink shade designed to command attention. Strike a Pose: A clear gloss that enhances natural allure and understated beauty.

A clear gloss that enhances natural allure and understated beauty. The Voice: A soft pink gloss that speaks to self-confidence and self-expression.

A soft pink gloss that speaks to self-confidence and self-expression. College Girl: A rich brown gloss symbolizing sophistication and ambition.

The “It’s Poppin” Collection is a family affair, as Lil Mama’s younger sister, Jasmyn, owns Vaniteaset Cosmetics. The rapper noted that while working with family has its complexities, they are ultimately aligned toward a single goal.

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting this venture since the release of her signature hit are celebrating the launch, seeing it as a natural and fitting step for the artist often credited as “The Mastermind Behind the Lip Gloss Blueprint.”