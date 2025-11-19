Grammy® Nominated Songwriter & Recording Artist, Alvin Garrett’s New Single, ‘Roll Slide Roll’ Scores Billboard Success, Climbing to No. 24 on the Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Byline: Kaitlyn Gomez

If there’s one thing we love is a feel-good anthem! GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter and Recording artist, Alvin Garrett’s latest single, “Roll Slide Roll,” delivers just that! His hot new track is quickly gaining momentum, currently peaking at No. 24 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart. The electrifying song cements Alvin as a rising force in Adult R&B Contemporary music, showcasing his signature melodic vocals over an upbeat melody. With a smooth, sultry message of love and partnership, it provides the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming holiday season.

Tuscaloosa, Alabama native, Alvin Garrett, puts a clever spin on the iconic “Roll Tide Roll” chant with his infectious new single. The track pays homage to his Southern roots while delivering a vibrant message of romance, unity, and enthusiasm, capturing the same pride and togetherness that defines his hometown team and the Crimson Tide legacy.

“Roll Slide Roll” lays out the blueprint for lasting partnership, celebrating resilience through life’s challenges, mutual respect in love, and the joy of being in sync with your partner. The lyrics tell a story—“I love it when you step right” isn’t just a dance step; it signifies, “I love it when you approach me the right way with that grown man/woman swag.” Serving as both a dance cue and a soulful mantra, the track captures the essence of love’s rhythm, reminding listeners that true connection is built on harmony, trust, and togetherness.

Before launching his solo career, Alvin quietly made his mark behind the scenes as a songwriter, penning hits for celebrated artists including Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, Joe, Johnny Gill, Ruben Studdard and more. In gospel music, the accomplished songwriter has penned songs for the likes of Deitrick Haddon, Trin-I-Tee 5:7, Alexis Spight, Lowell Pye, Darwin Hobbs, and Micah Lee’s breakout single, “Clap My Way,” which was nominated for the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards (Song of the year).

Now stepping fully into the spotlight, the Grammy® Award-nominated songwriter is crafting timeless music driven by purpose centered on love, unity, and inspiration. Recognizing music’s power to unite, Alvin envisions “Roll Slide Roll” as the next feel-good, dance floor/skating, rink/backyard cookout-ready anthem to bring people together at weddings, family reunions, cookouts, and celebrations, joining the ranks of iconic line-dance favorites like the Electric Slide, the Wobble and more.

As the second single from the R&B crooner’s upcoming EP, Talk to Her Like This, “Roll Slide Roll” will soon be accompanied by a vibrant visual in the coming weeks. Alvin Garrett is slated to independently release his introspective new album, Talk to Her Like This, in early 2026. The project promises to be a soulful journey of nostalgic tracks that celebrate the power of love, connection, and partnership, highlighting his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and melodic craftsmanship.

Take a Listen to ‘Roll Slide’ Roll Here.

Follow Alvin Garrett: @thealvingarrett