Gunna Launches Wun World Tour With Sold-Out Boston Show and Expands Wunna Run Club Nationwide

Photo Credit: Chris Polk

Gunna kicked off his Wun World Tour with a sold-out opener at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, delivering a high-energy performance filled with hits and standout moments from his latest album The Last Wun. He opened with “cfwm” before moving into fan favorites such as “just say dat,” “sakpase,” “one of wun,” and “on one tonight.” The night also featured chart-toppers like “pushin P,” “Drip 2 Hard,” and “MET GALA,” supported by a striking new stage design built around massive boulders and dynamic pyro effects.

The tour continues tonight in Philadelphia before hitting New York City’s Madison Square Garden, then travels through Toronto, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and more, concluding the North American leg on December 19 in Seattle. Due to overwhelming demand, Gunna added second shows in Toronto, Washington DC, Amsterdam, and London. The global run resumes in January with performances at festivals in South Africa and Australia before heading across Europe and the UK, wrapping March 31 at The O2 in London.

Photo Credit: Desmond Kye Photo Credit: Chris Polk

Released August 8, 2025 through YSL Records and 300 Entertainment, The Last Wun debuted at number one on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number three on the Billboard 200.

Gunna is also expanding his Wunna Run Club 5K series after a successful debut in Brooklyn that drew over 1,000 runners. New runs will take place in cities across the U.S. and Canada throughout the tour, beginning November 22 in New York City.