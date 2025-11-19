Hossein Daneshi to Perform in Konya with Loop Station and Iranian Santur

Hossein Daneshi, the innovative Iranian composer and musician, will take the stage in Konya during the commemoration of the passing of Rumi (Mawlana Jalal al-Din Muhammad Balkhi) with a unique concert blending tradition and technology.

The performance centers on live improvisation with the Iranian santur, enriched by Daneshi’s signature use of the loop station—a technique that has become his artistic hallmark in recent years within contemporary Iranian music. By combining spontaneous traditional performance with real-time recording and playback, Daneshi creates a multi-layered and immersive sonic experience that bridges heritage, technology, and intuition.

A distinctive feature of Daneshi’s concerts is the “listening in darkness” segment, during which the audience wears blindfolds to focus purely on sound and inner perception rather than visual stimuli.

Set against the mystical backdrop of Konya and coinciding with the annual tribute to Rumi, the performance takes on a deeply spiritual tone—an inward journey through sound, silence, and contemplation.

With his experimental approach to loop-based improvisation, Hossein Daneshi stands as one of the most creative and influential voices of a new generation of Iranian musicians—an artist who unites Iranian authenticity with technological daring in a personal and contemporary musical language.