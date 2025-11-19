Investigators Reportedly Zero In On D4vd As ‘Suspect’ In Celeste Rivas Death Case

Singer D4vd is under intense scrutiny as investigators continue piecing together the death of 18 year old Celeste Rivas, whose body was discovered in the front trunk of his abandoned Tesla. The case gained national attention after TMZ reported on Tuesday night that detectives have begun viewing the 19 year old artist as a suspect, even though no formal paperwork naming him has been filed. One law enforcement source described the situation bluntly and said, “Investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect.”

Detectives have officially classified Celeste’s death as a homicide. The Medical Examiner has not yet issued a cause or manner of death, and toxicology results have not been released, but investigators believe the circumstances point to intentional violence. A source connected to the inquiry said detectives are now examining an alleged late night trip D4vd took in Spring 2025 to an isolated area in Santa Barbara County, where he reportedly stayed for several hours. That detail has not been confirmed independently, and its connection to the wider case remains unclear.

Celeste’s final months raise even more questions. There are no confirmed sightings or images of her after September 2024. Around that period, D4vd was staying at a rented home in the Hollywood Hills. Police searched the residence after finding his Tesla abandoned on a nearby street. The car was later towed, and workers at the impound lot discovered Celeste’s remains sealed inside a plastic bag in the front trunk.

Sources say the body showed significant decomposition and possible dismemberment. The condition of the remains has led some investigators to consider the possibility that more than one person might have been involved. Celeste’s relatives have shared that they are desperate for answers as the scope of the investigation expands.

A wider timeline in circulation online also continues to shape public understanding of the case. The situation refers to the death investigation of 15 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing in May 2024. Her last known contact was a call to her family. Her decomposed body was discovered on September 8, 2025, inside a bag in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer. Police say the vehicle had been found abandoned in Hollywood and towed to a lot several days earlier.

Detectives have identified D4vd as a suspect and say he has not been cooperating. Her family has said she was last seen on her way to a movie with him. D4vd has canceled his tour dates as the investigation continues. Police also searched the Hollywood Hills residence where he had been staying while they pursue leads in the case.