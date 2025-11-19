Lil Nas X ‘Doing Amazing’ After Treatment Following Arrest

Rapper Lil Nas X is making significant progress two months after checking into a treatment facility. His entry into treatment followed a highly publicized arrest in Los Angeles on battery on a police officer charges, stemming from reports of a man walking down the street in his underwear earlier in the fall.

The 26-year-old artist made an appearance in court on Monday, November 17, dressed in a brown leather jacket, beige pants, and cowboy boots.

While the judge ultimately postponed the hearing until March 2026, Lil Nas X’s attorney, Drew Findling, shared a positive update with reporters outside the courtroom.

“As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great and we are super happy for him,” Findling told Us Weekly. “We’re just looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of.”

The update provides a welcome note of assurance for fans concerned about the multi-award-winning artist, suggesting the rapper is focused on his health and is optimistic about the legal outcome.